Kylie Jenner is fed up with the paparazzi. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has a mob of paparazzo following her every move, from the time she steps out of her new Calabasas mansion until the time she arrives home.
She can’t go to lunch or a movie or hang out with friends without several photographers lurking, hoping to catch her doing something that will draw headlines. A recent photo from her Jenner’s Instagram shows why being an average 18-year-old isn’t feasible in her world.
In a Twitter rant, Jenner explained why the paparazzi frustrates her.
Paparazzi are so disrespectful on a whole other level— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 18, 2015
I'm ok with what they do I've accepted it. Just respect me & we will be all good— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 18, 2015
I've seen 2 car accidents in the last WEEK caused by paparazzi— Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 18, 2015
Jenner isn’t the first celeb to voice disapproval of her unwanted entourage. Actress Kristen Bell went on a crusade in May to persuade the paparazzi to institute a “No Kids Policy” in its practices.
“If you are taking a picture of my child, that is my decision, that has nothing to do with my profession,” Bell told Entertainment Tonight. Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, are proud parents to a 2-year-old son, Lincoln, and one-year-old daughter, Delta Bell.
Actress Keira Knightley also experiences similar paparazzi harassment. “Having 20 to 30 men who you don't know on a 24-hour surveillance outside your house calling you a 'whore' every time you leave the door to try to get a reaction from you is quite a difficult thing to deal with,” she said in February during a TimesTalk and TIFF panel for her movie, The Imitation Game.
Being photographed constantly might seem fun, but for celebrities like Jenner, it can be frustrating and scary.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
