Jenner isn’t the first celeb to voice disapproval of her unwanted entourage. Actress Kristen Bell went on a crusade in May to persuade the paparazzi to institute a “No Kids Policy” in its practices.“If you are taking a picture of my child, that is my decision, that has nothing to do with my profession,” Bell told Entertainment Tonight . Bell and her husband, Dax Shepard, are proud parents to a 2-year-old son, Lincoln, and one-year-old daughter, Delta Bell.Actress Keira Knightley also experiences similar paparazzi harassment. “Having 20 to 30 men who you don't know on a 24-hour surveillance outside your house calling you a 'whore' every time you leave the door to try to get a reaction from you is quite a difficult thing to deal with,” she said in February during a TimesTalk and TIFF panel for her movie, The Imitation Game.Being photographed constantly might seem fun, but for celebrities like Jenner, it can be frustrating and scary.