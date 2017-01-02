Is Kylie Jenner’s Tiny Tattoo A Tribute To Tyga?

Kylie Jenner can't stop, won't stop -- getting tattooed, that is. The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family debuted some fresh ink during a New Year's Eve outing, and it's got everyone talking. The tattoo, which is situated on the inside of her right ankle, is of a lowercase "T." TMZ reports that Jenner got the tattoo in November but never showed it off to the public. It wasn't until she revisited famed tattoo artist Rafael Valdez -- the same artist that tattooed her side in December 2015 -- to have it touched up that it was spotted.
Jenner, the social media queen of the famous family, has yet to address the new tattoo on her Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram. It's unclear what the meaning behind the "T" is, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Many believe the tattoo is a tribute to Tyga, whom she has been dating for nearly two years. Tyga inked his love for Jenner on his body in 2015. The tattoo came up during an episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." He joined Jenner and her family on vacation, during which they spotted her name on his forearm. At the time, oldest sister Kourtney Kardashian joked that "as long as Kylie doesn't get 'Tyga,' we're good." Here's hoping her tiny "T" doesn't rock the boat too much!
