Few celebrities put as much of their lives on Snapchat as Kylie Jenner does. While Kim and Kendall can go days without Snapping — and when they do, the story rarely goes over a minute — Kylie gives fans inside looks at just about her every activity, from the moment she wakes up to the moment she goes to bed. This weekend, she documented her newest Kylie Cosmetics products, Harry Hudson chasing her with whipped cream, and getting a tattoo on her left butt cheek. Yes, Kylie got a butt tattoo, y'all.
True to form, she didn't show us what the tattoo was of, but we're sure that will be revealed in time (we're just hoping it isn't Tyga's name). Kylie now beats Kendall, who has a total of three tiny tats, in the ink game, by two. And so far, all her tats are in red ink, so we're wondering whether she kept that trend alive this time. See some of Kylie's other ink below, including a mysterious pinkie tattoo created by Jon Boy (he also famously inked Kendall), the phonetic pronunciation of "sanity," a tiny red heart, and — sweetest of all — script of her grandmother's name.
People say that once you get one tattoo, it's hard to stop, so we're not too surprised Kylie keeps adding to her tat tally. But getting one on her famous behind tops them all. We're looking forward to seeing this new asset, Ky, so don't keep us in the dark too long.
