True to form, she didn't show us what the tattoo was of, but we're sure that will be revealed in time (we're just hoping it isn't Tyga's name). Kylie now beats Kendall, who has a total of three tiny tats , in the ink game, by two. And so far, all her tats are in red ink, so we're wondering whether she kept that trend alive this time. See some of Kylie's other ink below, including a mysterious pinkie tattoo created by Jon Boy (he also famously inked Kendall ), the phonetic pronunciation of "sanity," a tiny red heart, and — sweetest of all — script of her grandmother's name.