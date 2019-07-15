How To Watch Lady Gaga's Amazon Prime Day Livestream

Lady Gaga's entry into beauty has been a long time coming: Fans have been patiently waiting for hints since rumors surrounding her makeup line, Haus Laboratories, started swirling in February of 2018. But finally, and in true Gaga fashion (let's not forget her entrance into the Met Gala this year), she's dropped her line with a major bang. And by major, we mean two months before its actual release and during one of the biggest sales of the year. But her grandiose entrance into cosmetics doesn't end there, as Gaga will also be going live on a video stream today to walk her fans through all of the products.
For Amazon Prime Day,
fans Little Monsters will be able to tune into Amazon at 3 p.m. PST/6 p.m. EST to watch Lady Gaga and her longtime makeup artist and co-creator of the line, Sarah Tanno, reveal every product, talk about the formulations, tips, and tricks, and explain the inspiration behind the entire collection. The launch lineup includes six curated makeup kits, which each feature an all-over liquid shimmer powder, lip gloss, and lip liner. Additionally, Gaga is releasing six, limited-edition gloss, powder, and liner sets.
We're wagering that the liquid shimmer powder, which Gaga told Allure can be used all over the face, will be the standout. "It gives you the opportunity to apply it very heavily, or lightly and shade it out, or to do both," she told the publication. All signs point to sell-out status of the entire line, so you better act fast. Of course, with a release this rad, there's a catch: This is a pre-order event, so customers won't actually get the products in the mail until September.
