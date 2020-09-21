The behind-the-scenes of the Emmys this year is arguably more exciting that usual. Instead of seeing well-dressed celebrities milling around backstage or chatting with each other during commercial breaks, we get to see the rich and famous in their natural environments.
As the first major awards show of the season done remotely, it's the ultimate test to see whether actors can operate their own cameras for once. We also get the chance to see them with their closest friends, significant others, and families, get peeks inside their various quarantine setups, and see if they have terrible taste in furniture.
Ahead, check out this year's best behind-the-scenes shots from the Emmys. Prepare your fanciest masks and shiniest ring lights.