Suki Waterhouse was absolutely radiant on the Emmy's red carpet. Was it because of the many Daisy Jones & The Six nominations? Was it the frequently cited "pregnancy glow"? Perhaps both contributed, but we found out that the actress-singer's golden glow predominately came from... SPF!
We've said it before, and we'll say it again: You should wear sunscreen every single day (yes, even in the winter)! Of course, finding an SPF that makes you want to wear it every day is another story. If you're less than inspired to reach for it on the daily, then let us introduce you to Australian brand Naked Sundays SPF. At the Emmys, Waterhouse (and her glow!) made a convincing case for how well the line of sunscreens can work on your face and body. Keep reading for the breakdown of the exact Naked Sundays products Waterhouse wore at the Emmys (including a brand new launch!) along with some of R29 editors' favorite SPF products from the line.
Naked Sundays offers sunscreen-skincare hybrid products (with a fair share of SPF-based makeup) that allow you to achieve a safe and effortless Bondi Beach-like glow no matter what time of year and no matter where you are in the world. To enhance Waterhouse's appearance for her dramatic red carpet moment, celebrity makeup artist Benjamin Puckey used a roster of Naked Sundays products, as he shared on Instagram.
First, Puckey prepped Waterhouse's skin pre-makeup with the brand's SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion. This tinted primer contains vegan collagen to help smooth out the appearance of fine lines and watermelon extract for extra moisture and hydration. R29 shopping team affiliate director Sarah Crow uses this SPF herself and says, "I have tried it alone and under some powder and highlighter and it looks great both ways — and, remarkably, doesn’t make the products I apply over it slide off the same way most other sunscreens I’ve tried have."
Waterhouse wore a skin-baring, open-back Valentino gown that required a full-body glow, so Puckey applied Naked Sundays' SPF50 Golden Glow Body Sunscreen onto her décolletage, arms, torso, and back using the brand's body buffing brush. Flecks of gold create an overall look that's luminous, not sparkly, further enhanced by a boost of moisture from green tea extract.
And to top off the already-glowy beauty look, Puckey used the newly-released CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops for a "lit from within glow." The new tinted serum sunscreen drops are basically the sun-safe and extract-infused versions of highlighter. Offering a bright and healthy vacation glow, these drops are available in Bronze, Pearlescent, and Illuminating. Puckey specifically applied the Illuminating drops on Waterhouse's face and body as a highlighter with the help of an SPF brush. And a red carpet golden goddess was born!
R29 Editors Favorite Naked Sundays Products:
SPF50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion "Wearing foundation in hot weather gives me the ick, but this tinted primer is the perfect balance of coverage and sun protection for me. And while the color appears much darker than my skin right out of the bottle, it’s actually a great match once applied."—Sarah Crow, Affiliate Director
SPF50 Clear Glow Radiant Sun Serum "I used this super lightweight serum on a recent trip to the Caribbean and didn’t get so much as a hint of redness on my skin, despite spending hours swimming, sweating, and basically asking for a burn. It also feels super light when applied and made me look glowy but not greasy, a pretty impressive."—Sarah Crow
SPF50 Sheer Glow Balm Sticks Trio Set: "Last summer, I wore these creamy bronzer, blush, and highlighter SPF sticks on top of my sunscreen on days when I didn’t want to wear makeup and even underneath my usual cream and powder contour products for extra color and sun protection."—Victoria Montalti, Associate Affiliate Writer
SPF50 Glow + Go Lip Oil: "I wore this SPF lip oil in a few different shades and flavors over the summer on a Sicily vacation, and I think it’s the only thing that prevented me from getting sun blisters. I loved the lightweight, slightly tacky feel, and the smell was just so mouthwatering."—Victoria Montalti
