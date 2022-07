Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary-style sitcom that follows a group of passionate teachers and their principal working in one of Philadelphia’s worst-ranked and underfunded public schools. The odds may be stacked against them, but in this light-hearted comedy, the cohort still goes above and beyond to help their students succeed. Abbott Elementary’s debut season emerged as one of the most beloved primetime TV series of 2022, and its strong ratings made it ABC’s No. 1 new comedy, even earning a coveted 100% fresh rating from Rotten Tomatoes. The last broadcast TV shows to earn Best Comedy Emmy nominations were back in 2017 with black-ish and Modern Family, so this is quite the feat. Abbott’s success is undeniable, and it’s amazing to see the efforts of the cast and crew being recognized in this way. We know that white-run award shows are never made for us, and for the most part, we’re divesting from placing too much importance on them, but we know that the industry is set up in a way that awards matter. And these nominations will solidify Janelle James as the comedic star that she is, Lee Ralph as the legend she’s always been, and catapult Brunson into another level of her already-impressive career.