Jacob Elordi Logs On To Congratulate The Queen Zendaya

If you ever find yourself doubting Zendaya’s impact, look no further than the absolute explosion of joy she caused with her Emmy win. The Euphoria star's big moment Sunday night had everyone celebrating: HBO turned into a stan account; music duo Chloe x Halle cried it out; actress Sarah Paulson was moved. And it even had the power to conjure the elusive Jacob Elordi.
Elordi, Zendaya's Euphoria co-star slash friend slash maybe-former-boyfriend congratulated her on Instagram. At just 24-years-old, Zendaya made history as the youngest person to ever win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue on the hit HBO teen drama. She even managed to beat some tough seasoned competitors such as Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), as well as Laura Linney (Ozark).
People have kept a close eye on interactions between the two co-stars ever since Elordi and Zendaya were suspected to be dating last year.
Back in August 2019, they were seen vacationing in Greece together in the background of an Instagram photo, but Zendaya managed to side-step any questions about her "family" vacation. A few months later, Elordi directly addressed their relationship status in an interview with GQ Australia, saying Zendaya is "like my sister" (not the kind of energy you want in your relationship). But then they go ahead and spend Thanksgiving together and kiss each other casually (as recently as February 2020). So even though Zendaya and Elordi have both said they are best friends, it's hard to totally buy it.
JACOB ELORDI. I LOVE YOU FOR MAKING ZENDAYA THE HAPPIEST SHES EVER BEEN. I’VE NEVER SEEN HER THIS HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/p1cwJekIFh— EMMY WINNER ZENDAYA!! (@zendayazrue) February 3, 2020
Now however, it seems Elordi is dating model Kaia Gerber (daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber). Who knows, though — the power of Zendaya and this particular moment knows no bounds. Maybe it can turn the actress and her co-star from “siblings” — kidding — "friends" who kiss into something more. Or not! As Brad Pitt would say: Normalize friendships between men and women!