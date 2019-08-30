Euphoria Stars Zendaya & Jacob Elordi Are Reportedly On Vacation Together

After months shooting HBO's darkest teen drama, a vacation somewhere sunny must feel downright euphoric. Zendaya and Jacob Elordi are doing just that in Greece, according to a report from E! News.
Before your brain automatically goes to "new couple alert," E! reports that Zendaya and Elordi — who star together on Euphoria — are not alone on the trip. Stylist Law Roach and Zendaya's Greatest Showman assistant Darnell Appling are reportedly also in attendance. A celebration of the finale of Euphoria ahead of filming the show's promised season 2? A celebration for Zendaya's birthday on September 1? Could be!
Elordi and Zendaya play rivals on the HBO series (they both take an interest in Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, which naturally complicates things) but are at least close enough in real life to go sight-seeing together. A picture posted on a fan's Instagram shows what appears to be Zendaya and Elordi hanging out on line for the Acropolis in Athens.
Other fans posted photos with the stars, though not together.
jacob elordi and zendaya are on vacation together in greece,,— marie (@morgunaxstark) August 29, 2019
top 10 anime plot twists of all time pic.twitter.com/eaUoKu1rRo
Neither Zendaya nor Elordi have shared any pics from the trip. Zendaya's last post was a video of her dancing with Euphoria sister Storm Reid, while Elordi — who took a social media hiatus following his turn in The Kissing Booth — posted a photo from his Calvin Klein campaign on August 14. Maybe this trip is a social media-free vacation?
Zendaya previously joked about not being able to take a vacation after rumors swirled that she and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland were dating. They laughed off tabloid claims that alleged the two had taken secret vacations together.
"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years," Zendaya joked on Twitter back in 2017.
Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!???hbu @TomHolland1996 ??? https://t.co/zSkvcfzzTa— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 13, 2017
Fortunately, it looks like Zendaya finally found some time to steal away.
Refinery29 reached out to Elordi and Zendaya for comment.
