As one of the many big wins of the Schitt’s Creek sweep at the Emmy Awards last night, Catherine O’Hara accepted the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as the stylish, outrageous matriarch Moira Rose. Surrounded by her fellow cast members at nearby tables, the Canadian star quickly got to thanking everyone who helped make the show, and her character, critically acclaimed.
In O’Hara's short address, she employed Moira Rose's extravagant vocabulary to call out the show's talented styling team, including the hair and makeup departments — which are rarely honored in acceptance speeches. "I must pay an especially gaudiloquent tribute to Debra Hanson, our wardrobe whisperer, my guardian makeup angel, Lucky Bromhead, and to our dare-doing hair wrangler, Ana Sorys," O'Hara gushed. "Every day their munificent venistation made me who I thought I was, and I would be an ungrateful doddypoll not to share it with them."
Moira Rose is notorious for her over-the-top fashion sensibilities and immaculate wig collection, and her ever-changing hair is a pillar of the character — so it makes good sense that O’Hara wanted to take a special moment to thank the glam squad responsible for bringing that part of her to life.
The Schitt’s Creek team had plenty of opportunities to celebrate and honor every player that contributed to the show's success throughout last night's virtual award show: The series won a total of nine awards, breaking the Emmys record for most wins in a single season for a comedy show. O'Hara's speech was a beautiful send-off for a beloved genre-defying show that aired its final episode earlier this year.