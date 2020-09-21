The Emmys Almost Banned Schitt’s Creek For The Weirdest Reason

The Emmys may look a little different this year but one thing is consistent: There will be no swearing on the live ABC broadcast. The network is so adamant about this rule, in fact, that it almost had to ban the name of one of its most popular nominees. When host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned Schitt’s Creek, nominated for 15 Emmy Awards tonight (“every Emmy”), the show’s logo appeared on the screen. Just so, you know, no one mistakes Schitt for... shit.
“In order to meet broadcast standards, the network has decided that every time I say the words Schitt’s Creek, we’re required to put the words Schitt’s Creek,” Kimmel explained, quipping, “just in case you’re wondering why network television is almost dead. HBO can show us a big blue penis, no problem. I can’t say the word Schitt’s with a c.”
Advertisement
It's pretty hilarious to picture the network censors having to meet about how to make sure viewers don't get the wrong idea about a show they've likely seen and are rooting for, in the midst of, well, 2020.
Still, get ready to see that logo a lot during the night, as the Canadian sitcom is a frontrunner for Outstanding Comedy Series. And just moments after Kimmel’s joke, Catherine O’Hara took the stage to pick up the first award on behalf of the show, for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series, followed closely by Eugene Levy's win for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series. Well, shit.