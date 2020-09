Inside Casa Loma, The Toronto Mansion Where The Schitt’s Creek Cast Is Celebrating Emmys Night

In one of his many acceptance speeches, Dan Levy quipped "this tent is on fire." Based on the many clips shown of the Schitt's Creek cast and crew, it looks like they're having their party inside a clear tent on the grounds of Casa Loma, which is a Gothic Revival style mansion in midtown Toronto. According to Casa Loma's official website, it was first built in 1914 by a financier named Sir Henry Pellatt. These days, however, the 64,700-square-foot mansion is owned by the City of Toronto and is one of Toronto's top tourist attractions and hospitality venues. Though you may not be able to zoom up to Canada to visit the venue at the moment, you can take a virtual tour of its seven floors and sweeping grounds.