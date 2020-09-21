Inside Casa Loma, The Toronto Mansion Where The Schitt’s Creek Cast Is Celebrating Emmys Night

With Schitt's Creek sweeping the 2020 Emmys, we've been seeing a lot of the beautiful event at which the show's cast and crew are gathering to celebrate tonight. But where exactly are these folks accepting all the awards?
According to Entertainment Weekly, the cast of Schitt's Creek had originally planned to gather in Eugene Levy's backyard on Emmys' night, but with its astounding 15 total nominations, they decided the occasion deserved something a little bit more special. With a party fit for even the Roses' level of grandeur, the Schitt's Creek team is gathered at Casa Loma in Toronto.
In one of his many acceptance speeches, Dan Levy quipped "this tent is on fire." Based on the many clips shown of the Schitt's Creek cast and crew, it looks like they're having their party inside a clear tent on the grounds of Casa Loma, which is a Gothic Revival style mansion in midtown Toronto. According to Casa Loma's official website, it was first built in 1914 by a financier named Sir Henry Pellatt. These days, however, the 64,700-square-foot mansion is owned by the City of Toronto and is one of Toronto's top tourist attractions and hospitality venues. Though you may not be able to zoom up to Canada to visit the venue at the moment, you can take a virtual tour of its seven floors and sweeping grounds.
In addition to the glamourous black tiled floors and classy white Chiavari-style chairs and table cloths at the Emmys event at Casa Loma, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, and more posed in front of a stunning flower wall ahead of the awards ceremony. The whole party even gives David and Patrick's exquisite wedding a run for its money. And, despite how much they grew as people over the course of the show's six seasons, we're sure the Roses would still happily move out of the Rosebud Motel and into Casa Loma if they had the chance.
Ahead of the event, Schitt's Creek issued a statement on its official Twitter page explaining the safety protocols that the cast and crew members had taken in order to be able to gather together at Casa Loma. Clearly, the beloved show knew that in 2020, it's important to demonstrate how to celebrate both safely and stylishly.
📢 | Tonight, some Schitt’s Creek cast and nominated team members have been able to gather for an #Emmys event in Toronto, adhering to Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines. All in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests. Good luck, team! 💛— Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) September 20, 2020