Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 14 Recap: Happy Ending

At the motel, Alexis and Moira are getting ready. Moira is practising her officiant speech while Alexis is feeling sentimental. She launches into a speech about how it’s the last time her whole family will be together and we’re all Moira in this moment trying to get her to stop so the emotions don’t take over. There are going to be tears later, Alexis! She then confides to her mother that she’s “almost glad” they lost the money because they got to spend so much time together. “I’m happy you and your feelings are so well-acquainted,” Moira says (shots fired at us all). “But you wouldn’t be the first hostage to fall in love with their captor.” Alexis gives her a big emotional hug and a “boop” on the nose in true Alexis fashion. That boop got me and my feeling very well-acquainted.