Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 13 Recap: Everything’s Coming Up Roses

Record scratch. Alexis in this moment is all of us. All I know is Twyla is RICH, but she likes being a waitress in a small town, so she rarely spends her winnings. Alexis tells Twyla to spend some money on something nice for herself and later, Twyla shows up to the motel to tell her friend that she bought the café. Casually. She also tries to give Alexis a bunch of money to start her new life in NYC, but our baby girl is all grown up. “I think that if I’m going to do this on my own, I need to do this on my own,” Alexis says. It’s really sweet and shows how far Alexis has come but homegirl should have taken the money!