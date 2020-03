Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 12 Recap: New York State Of Mind

Alexis does the exact opposite and starts looking for apartments in New York. David walks in and she tells him she’s looking for two bedrooms so he and Patrick can come with. “This is a lot of information to process on a Tuesday morning!” David says, echoing me every morning since this pandemic started. He gets really excited and, since his priorities are always in order, he starts talking about seeing Kerry Washington in “an all-female revival of 12 Angry Men” with Elle Fanning as the foreman. (I checked and unfortunately, this revival does not really exist.) “There is no way you are getting tickets to that show, but I love your enthusiasm,” Alexis says. Taking a pause here to shout out everyone in the New York theatre industry whose jobs are on hold or in jeopardy because of the pandemic.