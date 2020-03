Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 11 Recap: Need An Escape?

It’s fitting that the central plot in episode 11 of season 6 revolves around an escape room (more on that later) because Schitt’s Creek is providing some much-needed escapism. That is, if you’re not triggered by all the wedding talk (my heart is with all the couples who have had to cancel or postpone their nuptials as a result of this crisis) and you can enjoy the pure joy of Patrick and David’s bachelor parties. We start with Stevie relaying to our grooms what she has in store for them for their respective nights out. I was expecting Steve Lund’s Jake to be involved as a surprise stripper (wishful thinking?) but alas, Patrick’s dream bachelor party involves...solving puzzles. The game is to be followed by “a night of customized appetizers and cocktails at the Wobbly Elm” for David who asked for a “chic and elegant” party. When he hears the news, he says, “wow, that’s bleak.” I don’t know what David was expecting since he’s still broke and, you know, in Schitt’s Creek. Stevie did a great job all things considered.