“I was off of social media during that time,” Rae says, recalling going to the writers’ room and finding Rothwell reacting to the comments. “Tasha was like, ‘What the fuck?’ and then she showed me the picture and I was like, Well, we got Crystal Hot Sauce, why would you put Franks? But, okay, okay, okay, that's not the point,” Rae laughs. Her point is that the show will never be able to represent the entire Black American community. “I always said that from jump that we'll never be that. But when there's so few shows, that expectation is inevitable,” she says. “There's nothing I can do about what people say about the show or what they think about the show; all I can do is just tell the story that I want to tell. If it's not for you, then it's just not for you. Move on.”

