Selena Gomez’s Latest Haircut Was Inspired By “The Rachel”

To say that Selena Gomez is a Jennifer Aniston fan is an understatement. In a recent episode of The Ellen Show, Aniston acted as a stand-in host for DeGeneres to interview Gomez about her new album, Rare. The conversation quickly turned to the 27-year-old singer's love of Friends, including how she watched the sitcom every Thursday night and cried when the series ended. At one point, Gomez shouted to the studio audience, "Rachel was my life," referring to Rachel Green, Aniston's fictional Friends character.
But only now do we know the true extent of her fandom, because Gomez just debuted a haircut directly inspired by "The Rachel." According to the "Lose You to Love Me" singer's hairstylist, Marissa Marino, the feathery layered lob she debuted yesterday during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show is a hybrid of Aniston's iconic shag and Goldie Hawn's flippy curtain bangs in The First Wives Club.
This new cut comes just weeks after Gomez stepped out with a '70s-inspired shag bang, so it's safe to say she's all about a period-specific vibe right now — all with a fresh, decidedly 2020 twist.
