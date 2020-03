Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 10 Recap: Ride Into The Sunset

We’ll come back to our motel trio’s money woes. More importantly, we need to talk about the flashback footage of Moira Rose in Sunrise Bay, the soap opera about fictional hospital Sunrise General. Alexis is in bed binging old episodes, as one does, and the show within our show is as batshit as the past descriptions have made it out to be. Victor Garber guest stars as Clifton Sparks, Moira’s old co-star, in a performance that may be the first guest appearance that deserves its own Emmy recognition. He is the perfect parody of every soap opera villain and washed-up TV star clinging to relevance. In the episode Alexis is watching, Garber as Sparks is trying to get Moira’s character Vivian, the chief of surgery at Sunrise General, to poison herself so she’s no longer possessed by her father, the former chief of surgery at Sunrise General. If this sounds too absurd even for Schitt’s Creek, this one time on Passions , a witch named Tabitha made it out of a tsunami by surfing on a door. Alexis offers to come with Moira for her meeting with Tippy but since she’s still in her sweats and stream-all-day mode, Moira insists against it.