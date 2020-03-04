Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 9 Recap: Fling Forward

Let’s end on the funniest storyline of the episode which, of course, involves Moira Rose and finally, SOME WIGS! Moira and one of her “bebes” are leaving the motel when she notices her car was egged. “I’ve become the victim of a vandalization!” Moira exclaims to Stevie who, as usual, is unimpressed. Adds Moira: “My return to prominence has painted another giant bullseye on my thorax!” Moira drags Stevie to council to report the crime to be her “star witness.” When she tells Roland and Ronnie that she was “assailed,” they don’t care because of an interview Moira did with People Magazine. Yes, since the Crows movie, Moira is big enough to be in People. In the interview, she describes Schitt’s Creek as “the last place I’d ever want to end up.” (For the past couple weeks, the show has been reminding us of Moira’s disconnect with the town. While the rest of her family seems to be adjusting, Moira is still rejecting it.)