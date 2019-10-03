Put A Little Respect On Harley Freakin’ Quinn’s Name In Birds Of Prey Trailer

Without a joker, what’s a harlequin to do? According to the first trailer for Birds of Prey (full title Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of the One Harley Quinn, she has a lot to do. She has to fight, dance, explain why women don’t like to be called chicks, and make some new (deadly) friends.
First teased in the poster for the much-anticipated follow-up for the fine-but-not-great Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn has a whole new look in and a whole new purpose this time around. She’s no longer the submissive follower of the Joker’s antics. She’s literally emancipated herself — and she’d like to take a few fellow harlequins with her: Huntress, Black Canary, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain.
Advertisement
In the trailer, Quinn makes an enemy out of the guy from Moulin Rogue (I mean, Ewan McGregor as Black Mask, a villain of Batman’s and now Quinn’s) and rounds up a crew of fellow colourful, weapon-toting friends to shake shit up. Even if you didn’t miss that voice, you definitely missed her cotton candy hair, innocent glances, and relentless positivity. She’s a villain like no other, and that’s what makes her the one Harley Quinn.
Check out the full trailer below, featuring Robbie, McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, June Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ali Wong.
“Boo!”
Advertisement