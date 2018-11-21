Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn Movie Has A Title — & It Will Clarify A Few Things

After Suicide Squad debuted in 2016, the people wanted a Harley Quinn solo movie — and Margot Robbie, who played Harley, almost immediately signed a deal with Warner Bros for a Harley-focused spinoff.
Cut to two years later: The trades were reporting on a "Birds of Prey" movie, which may or may not have been distinct from the Harley Quinn solo movie. Then, there was a Harley Quinn/Joker movie in the works, which could also be the standalone Harley movie that had been rumored. Plus, Robbie is reportedly signed onto a film called Gotham City Sirens — another female-centric superhero film — with director David Ayer, who helmed Suicide Squad.
But with a single Instagram post Tuesday night, Robbie cleared up some of the confusion. The "Birds of Prey" movie, which is more of an ensemble movie, will be the official Harley Quinn film. Robbie shared a photo of the script, and the title reads: Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). The Harley Quinn movie appears to have arrived, and it brought company.
In May, Robbie told Collider that the Suicide Squad spinoff would more likely be an R-rated "girl gang" movie. "I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends,'" Robbie explained. "Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film."
Thus, Birds of Prey. The ensemble movie will reportedly feature Batgirl (played by Ella Jay Basco), Black Mask (Ewan McGregor), the Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Blake Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell). Cathy Yan, the director behind Dead Pigs, will be directing, and Christina Hodson, the writer behind the new Bumblebee film, penned the screenplay.
Harley Quinn the character has a lot of content to produce in the next few years. Next up, she's in the Joker-Harley couple movie, which, according to screenwriter Glenn Ficarra, is going to have a This Is Is/Bad Santa vibe. Then, there's Gotham City Sirens, which will reportedly follow three of Gotham City's most beloved female villains.
First, though, Harley Quinn must be "fantabulously" emancipated.
