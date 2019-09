And on the seventh day, God said: "Let Jared Leto's version of the DC comics be really, really weird!" Leto will star in an upcoming movie about the Joker and his girlfriend Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) . The flick is being toted as a sickly sweet relationship movie crossed with something downright raucous like Bad Santa — according to screenwriter Glenn Ficarra, who co-authored the script with John Requa. Ficarra spoke to Metro recently about the script, revealing that the movie would begin with...the kidnapping of Dr. Phil.