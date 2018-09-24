And on the seventh day, God said: "Let Jared Leto's version of the DC comics be really, really weird!" Leto will star in an upcoming movie about the Joker and his girlfriend Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie). The flick is being toted as a sickly sweet relationship movie crossed with something downright raucous like Bad Santa — according to screenwriter Glenn Ficarra, who co-authored the script with John Requa. Ficarra spoke to Metro recently about the script, revealing that the movie would begin with...the kidnapping of Dr. Phil.
"The whole thing starts with Harley kidnapping Dr. Phil. Played by Dr. Phil hopefully. Because her and the Joker are having problems with their relationship," Ficarra said (or rather, blabbed). So, it's couples therapy, but with a lot of smeared makeup.
Ficarra went on to compare the movie to a mashup of This Is Us — which both Requa and Ficarra have worked on — and Bad Santa. Ficarra wrote both Bad Santa and Bad Santa 2, so this is familiar territory. He also wrote Cats & Dogs and Cats & Dogs: Revenge of Kitty Galore, so he has some experience writing about tragically contentious relationships.
The Harley Quinn-Joker movie has yet to receive a title or a release date. Perhaps closer to release is the Harley Quinn-centric movie Gotham City Sirens, a Suicide Squad accompaniment that will follow three of Gotham's female villains. I guess that one will be like... Charlie's Angels meets Heathers?
