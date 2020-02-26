Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 8 Recap: Texis Forever

This breakup scene is a stunningly tender moment between a couple who loves each other enough to let go, but it’s also a signal of how much these two characters have matured. Alexis is calm and confident when she delivers the news that she could never move to the Galapagos and Ted gives the perfect response: “I wouldn’t let you even if you tried.” They are making the absolute right decision. When you look back on it, these opposites were never really meant to be each other’s endgame. Alexis needed Ted to learn how to be in a healthy relationship with a normal dude who loves her unconditionally and Ted needed Alexis to teach him how to be spontaneous and carefree. They needed each other to grow. By the time these two exchanged mutual, “I’m so proud of you” sentiments, I was a MESS. They end it with a kiss, an “I love you” and the episode closes out on a shot so beautiful, I think it’s one of my favourites of the entire series. Alexis is draped in Ted’s arms and they cheers to “us.” If you need me, I’ll be in a puddle under my desk.