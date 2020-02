Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 6 Recap: Swing And A Miss

I saved the best for last. David and Patrick have the most shocking storyline of the episode because it involves the two of them looking longingly at a man who isn’t either of them. Was that confusing? Sorry, I was distracted by Steve Lund ’s face. Lund plays Jake, the promiscuous douchebag we met earlier in the series when he was dating both Stevie and David. When Jake turns up at David and Patrick’s door with their new coffee table, we learn he is still looking to hit on anything with lips. The lips he’s set on this week are Patrick’s. When Jake says to Patrick, “I like your sweater, it really brings out your lips,” I laughed out loud. The way David keeps saying “okay” in this scene whenever Jake says something low-key sexual is incredible. Give Dan Levy an Emmy. Jake invites Patrick and David over for “a whiskey or whatever” aka an implied threesome and you know what? I would like to see it.