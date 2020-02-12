Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 6 Recap: Swing And A Miss

On the other side of the motel, Ronnie is FINALLY getting some long overdue screen time. JUSTICE FOR RONNIE. She hits up Johnny and Roland for a room at the motel for Bob because he moved in with her after his ex-wife Gwen got their house in their divorce. Poor Bob hasn’t stopped crying since. Johnny has the idea to go out so the three of them can act as Bob’s wingmen. “Oh, I’m in,” Ronnie says in her pitch-perfect exasperated but amused tone. “Because I don’t want to miss a chance to see how this plays out.” Neither can we, girl. They role play scenarios with Bob to test out his flirting skills and this scene is one of my favourites of the episode. Eugene Levy has perfected his straight-man schtick over his illustrious career and he SHINES here. Johnny is basically just the butt of Ronnie and Roland’s jabs. Karen Robinson and Chris Elliott are hysterical together.

