Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 5 Recap: The Carpet “Crowening”

Moira heads back to the motel to tell Alexis that the premiere is on. She gracefully concedes to Alexis, saying “I may have been wrong; you may have been not wrong." I’ve decided this is my new way of apologizing to my partner (just kidding, I’m never wrong). Moira now believes that Schitt’s Creek is the perfect location because “we can position this as a terrifying tale premiering in an equally spine-chilling town.” That’s not only a brilliant spin, but it’s also a reminder of how Moira views the place she calls home; it may also be foreshadowing the Roses' attempt to skip town at the end of this series. Moira may have acclimated to her surroundings, but she still sees herself as an outsider. Alexis then has to scramble to pull the event together with the help of Ronnie and Roland, who both demand to walk the carpet. When Alexis protests, Ronnie puts a hand on her hip and says, “Honey, it’s a movie premiere — is it not?” Every week, I demand more screen time for Ronnie and her delivery of this line is my vindication. JUSTICE FOR RONNIE.