Schitt’s Creek Season 6, Episode 5 Recap: The Carpet “Crowening”

As for our resident perfect couple, David and Patrick, there looks like there’s trouble in betrothed paradise when Patrick gets his wisdom teeth out and confesses (while high AF) that he wants to have a baby with David. The problem is that David doesn’t want kids. When Patrick slurs, “You would be such a good dad,” David replies, “Have we met!?” The man was peeing himself two episodes ago so yeah, I’m with David here. This is a relatable issue that comes up in relationships all the time, but you’d think these two would have had the convo sooner. It also gave me heart palpitations to think that something this monumental could come between David and Patrick this late in the game. The good news is that Patrick doesn’t actually want kids and has let go of that childhood dream to be with David, his one true love. Once again, Patrick is too pure and good for this world , and this show is really freaking good at showing us a grounded and real relationship that never fails to deliver the FEELS. Saying goodbye to these two is going to be the hardest.