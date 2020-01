Brad Pitt Just Shaded Every Thirsty Tabloid Cover About His Romantic Life

On Sunday, Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood . During his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked director Quentin Tarantino for offering him the part, as well as his “partner in crime LDC,” aka Leonardo DiCaprio, for being an “all star and gent.” He loved working with the latter so much that he even told DiCaprio he would have gladly “shared the raft,” a wink to the iconic debate about whether Titanic’s Rose (Kate Winslet) could have given DiCaprio's Jack some life-saving space on the makeshift flotation device.