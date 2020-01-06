Brad Pitt Just Shaded Every Thirsty Tabloid Cover About His Romantic Life

Following his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie, Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star Brad Pitt has weathered endless speculation about his dating life — so much so that he used his platform at the 2020 Golden Globes to throw a little shade at all the gossip.
On Sunday, Pitt won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time In... Hollywood. During his acceptance speech, Pitt thanked director Quentin Tarantino for offering him the part, as well as his “partner in crime LDC,” aka Leonardo DiCaprio, for being an “all star and gent.” He loved working with the latter so much that he even told DiCaprio he would have gladly “shared the raft,” a wink to the iconic debate about whether Titanic’s Rose (Kate Winslet) could have given DiCaprio's Jack some life-saving space on the makeshift flotation device.
Pitt had jokes — and before he left the stage, used his big award moment to make one final jab.
“I wanna say hi to my folks, because hey! They’re back in the Ozarks,” Pitt explained. “I wanted to bring my mom, but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating. It would just be awkward.”
You can’t blame Pitt for calling out all those rumours. From Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat to jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa to MIT professor Neri Oxman, it’s like Pitt isn’t even allowed to be in the same room as a woman lest people assume wedding bells are near. That isn't even including Pitt’s “relationship” with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, whom the Golden Globes cameras just so happened to cut to during Pitt’s time at the podium.
Pitt ended his acceptance speech with a call for the world to be kind to one another, and that may include giving Pitt the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his friendships (or, you know, mere encounters) with women.
