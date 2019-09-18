Devil Wears Prada Is Coming Back (Without Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway)

Dust of your cerulean sweaters, people! The Devil Wears Prada just scored a musical adaptation, per The Hollywood Reporter, and it’s heading to theaters sooner than you might think.
Far from moving at a glacial pace, The Devil Wears Prada musical — which is based on Lauren Weisberger's bestselling novel of the same name, adapted by Aline Brosh McKenna into a 2006 film — is heading to Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre in July 2020 for its pre-Broadway run. The show, to be directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will once again follow wide-eyed assistant Andy (Anne Hathway in the film) as she strives to impress icy Runway magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep, in an iconic, Oscar-nominated role.)
Advertisement
No word yet on whether some of the movie’s major moments — like, say, Andy’s mad dash around NYC to secure the latest Harry Potter manuscript — will be turned into musical numbers, but feel secure knowing that the musical’s songs are in great hands: Elton John is reportedly writing the music for the Broadway-bound play. What will The Devil Wears Prada’s version of The Lion King’s “Can You Feel The Love Tonight?” be?!?
The film version of The Devil Wears Prada has been reexamined in recent years, with some fans believing that Andy’s friends and boyfriend Nate (Adrian Grenier) — who are seen as the moral center of the movie — were wrong in criticizing Andy for throwing her personal life away to work at Runway. Brosh McKenna is not here for Andy apologists.
"[Andy is] the one who says she's a serious journalist. She's the one who tucks her serious articles into her folder. She's the one who wants to write about the janitor strike and she pitched it, she just shoves all that out the window very easily," Brosh McKenna told the crowd at an event for her series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend back in April. "And Nate, who gets the worst of [the internet flack], he's just pointing out that she's being a hypocrite, which she is."
Will the musical cut Andy some slack, or will Nate finally get to express his distaste for fashion mags via song? Stay tuned!
Advertisement