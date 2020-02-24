Schitt’s Creek Star Annie Murphy Is Stepping Into A Controversial Role For Her Next Project

Annie Murphy blessed us with the catchphrase of a lifetime with “Ew, David,” and now the Schitt's Creek actress is poised to give us another one as the star of her own show. AMC Studios has announced that Murphy will star in a new dark comedy series called Kevin Can F*** Himself. The series will follow Murphy as a sitcom wife named Allison as she navigates the struggles of sitcom convention and eventually breaks free to tell her own story.
Kevin Can F*** Himself will look at the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The show looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes, as opposed to focusing on the husband/father figure. The title of this series also seems to be a direct jab at Kevin James’ sitcom Kevin Can Wait, and the series’ controversial creative decision to kill off the wife’s character because they “ran out of ideas.”
Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, explained that Murphy’s versatility as an actress made her perfect for the series.
“Annie is an undeniable talent with the ability both to play comedy and to break your heart. She is the perfect fit for the role of Allison, the perfect actor to bring to life creator Valerie Armstrong’s genius vision,” said Barnett.
This announcement is perhaps the perfect balm to survive the eventual end of Schitt’s Creek, which will finish with its sixth season. As for Murphy’s thoughts on ending her reign as Alexis, she recently told Refinery29 that while she’s sad the show is ending, she is happy that it is happening in a beautiful way.
“The harsh reality of the show being over is starting to really sink in. The last five years of my life have been truly the craziest and most wonderful. I couldn't sit down and write a better job for myself, so that's sad,” said Murphy. “But I think we were lucky that we knew it was going to be six seasons. The show is going to be wrapped up very, very beautifully.”
