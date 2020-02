Schitt’s Creek Star Annie Murphy Is Stepping Into A Controversial Role For Her Next Project

Kevin Can F*** Himself will look at the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife. The show looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes, as opposed to focusing on the husband/father figure. The title of this series also seems to be a direct jab at Kevin James’ sitcom Kevin Can Wait, and the series’ controversial creative decision to kill off the wife’s character because they “ran out of ideas.”