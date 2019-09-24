"To just drop a cliché on you, it's very bittersweet. The harsh reality of the show being over is starting to really sink in. The last five years of my life have been truly the craziest and most wonderful. I couldn't sit down and write a better job for myself, so that's sad. And to know that the characters that we've created are not coming back is sad. Like, I'm not going to be able to be Alexis anymore and we're not going to see Moira anymore. But I think we were lucky that we knew it was going to be six seasons. The show is going to be wrapped up very, very beautifully. I think that's just a really great privilege because not a lot of shows get to do that. And we're all buds now. No one's going anywhere. I'm still going to insist that I let Catherine invite me over to her house back in LA, and we're all going to keep in touch, so it's not the end."