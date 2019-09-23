Last Night Was Emmy’s Night & These Are The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet

Last night was the Emmys, and for all you TV stans out there, it was a night worth remembering. The hot topic of the moment, a.k.a. the final chance for Game of Thrones to take home the prize, brought everyone's favorite cast together on the red carpet for one last time.
On top of that unstoppable cast, there's Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Veep and more to think about. We loved watching along as the actors/actresses who fill our nights and weekends with tears — the happy ones and the sad ones, alike — are given a much-deserved pat on the back for their cumulative accomplishments this year. But first, let’s take a look their outfits. Click through for our best dressed roundup from the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.