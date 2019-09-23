The Best Dressed Celebrities On The Emmys Red Carpet

Last night was Emmy's night, and for all you TV stans out there, it was certainly a night to remember. The hot topic of the moment, a.k.a. the final chance for Game of Thrones to take home the prize, is bringing everyone's favourite cast together
in a room on the red carpet for one last time. Did Sophie Turner live up to our expectations in Louis Vuitton? What about Gwendoline Christie? What effervescent gown did she show up in this year?
On top of that unstoppable cast, there's Killing Eve, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Veep and more to think about. Whatever our favourite TV stars (or more likely their stylists) select for tonight's festivities, this year's Emmys red carpet is sure to be one for the record books.
Click through for our best dressed roundup from the 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.