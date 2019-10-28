You Know Slow Food. But Have You Heard About Slow Flowers?

“We source directly from our farms. We control when we’re picking them up, we control when they’re being cut, and that means they’re in our fridge the very same day. For the most part, they’re getting to our customers within one to two days,” Rutigliano says. By contrast, she notes, Colombia exports one million red roses every Valentine’s Day season. Those roses travel from Central America to Miami, where they must go through customs before continuing on to their next destination. “They’ll get loaded up and be transported on a huge mack truck however many days it takes to get to New York. Then they get to a wholesaler, from where they might go to a florist, or they might sit there.”