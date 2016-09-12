Given their "Dungeons and Dragons" name-dropping and '80s wardrobes, it's easy to forget that the youngest cast-members of Stranger Things weren't born right after the Vietnam War. In reality, they make the Generation Z crew look practically ancient. Nowhere is that more evident than in this video with BuzzFeed.
BuzzFeed met with Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) to test their knowledge of "retro toys," a.k.a. playroom swag that was part of your everyday life back in the '90s. While the cast admirably demonstrated a familiarity with The Gremlins, they failed to identify the Furby. Can't really blame them.
Gak was dubbed as "slime from the Upside Down" by Brown. She also accessorized with a slap bracelet as a choker, but nearly lost her shit when the Pop Rocks came out. Despite encouragement from McLaughlin and Matarazzo, the British teen tried to hack up the fizzing crystals like Will and that creepy-crawly. She eventually succumbed to their charm, however, leading to a cute little Pop Rocks harmonizing session.
Can we get a round two with Teddy Ruxpin in the mix?
