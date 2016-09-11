Stranger Things is a big show. The various mysteries and conspiracies layer in such a way that defies easy explanation. Hell, even the events of the ending are deliberately ambiguous.
So we have to applaud the child actors for trying to break down exactly what happened on the show in half a minute.
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Luke), and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) gave it their all in a brief segment for EW.
Basically, it's impossible, and their game attempts prove it.
“Stranger Things is about a boy name Will Byers,” Matarazzo says. “Oh yeah, and there’s a monster who tries to kill everybody. I basically said the whole story without spoiling it.”
We mean, kind of? What really would have helped is some judicious use of Eleven's psychic powers. Unfortunately, we've been told they're fictional. (Maybe.)
