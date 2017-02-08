The Important Reason You’ll See White Bandanas Everywhere This Season

This season, you're going to spot white bandanas worn by a slew of designers and industry leaders; the cheap, classic accessory is even going to make cameos on the catwalk. The reason? Business of Fashion is launching a movement dubbed #TiedTogether, and the publication is urging people to wear white bandanas "in support of human unity and inclusiveness amidst growing uncertainty and a dangerous political narrative peddling division on both sides of the Atlantic," according to a letter from BoF's founder and editor-in-chief, Imran Amed. The initiative kicks off today at Tommy Hilfiger's show in L.A., where those bandanas will be sported by models on the catwalk as well as by showgoers. Other designers that have committed to being part of #TiedTogether include Diane von Furstenberg, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, and Thakoon Panichgul. "In fashion, visuals often speak louder than words. So join together this Fashion Month to make a simple and singular visual statement," Amed writes. "Wear a white bandana as a sign to the world that you believe in the common bonds of humankind — regardless of race, sexuality, gender or religion."
Advertisement
The BoF has also outlined how to get on board, urging people (regardless of whether or not you're actually attending shows) to tie one on and, of course, post an image with the initiative' hashtag; they've even included a link to buy your own bandanas. Those in the fashion industry have more specific directives: designers are encouraged to accent their collections with white bandanas into their shows and/or wear one during the post-show final bow, and there are pointers for models (tie one on for castings and when dashing between shows) as well as street style photographers (capture #OOTDs that include bandanas). #TiedTogether's approach to addressing the seriously fraught political moment we're living in might seem a bit subtle to some. But any sort of activity within fashion community that somehow takes aim at the tumultuous current cultural climate is great, and certainly necessary. You can find out more about #TiedTogether on the initiative's site, here.
Advertisement