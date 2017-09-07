These Small Styling Tricks Will Make Your Statement Sleeves Feel Fresh
If you’re a “fashion person” — as in, you follow every next-gen street style star on Instagram and still get giddy when the September issues hit your corner market — we’re willing to bet that you have a very special place in your heart for statement sleeves. A cool-girl staple for a minute now, big sleeves (think: tiered, flared, ruffled, or balloon-shaped) have a superhero-like ability to take any outfit from simple to sartorial in an instant but, at the same time, remain surprisingly wearable. Plus, they make even the smallest things like waving down your ride feel like a photo op.
So now that fall is creeping up on us and it's finally practical to wear more fabric, we're itching to piece together transitional outfits that bring all the focus to the arms. For inspiration, we tapped R29 fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli, who turned to eBay Fashion's collection of statement-sleeve silhouettes, to craft four truly versatile looks. Each embraces her self-described "classic-casual with a trendy twist" style and shows that the trend can fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Scroll down to see exactly how she's working interesting sleeves into her #OOTDs. And get ready, each ensemble has "double-tap" written all over it.
If a dress with cascading sleeves seems like a little much for a low-key day, Alyssa suggests tying a shirt around your waist and adding a fresh pair of kicks (in this case, of the neutral-colored variety) for a mashup that's dressed down and "just the right amount undone."
We don't need to tell you that the slip dress is still a thing. This year, transition it into fall by layering it over a top with tiered sleeves. The two-piece pairing feels more fun than fussy, especially with itty-bitty heels and playful earrings.
While the jeans-and-sweater duo will forever be a cold-weather favorite, Alyssa found a new way to take the classic combo up a notch: a cozy, balloon-sleeved knit. Style with mules in a soft hue, and don't go overboard with the accessories (aside from an umbrella, of course). These standout sleeves will do all the talking.
