So now that fall is creeping up on us and it's finally practical to wear more fabric, we're itching to piece together transitional outfits that bring all the focus to the arms. For inspiration, we tapped R29 fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli, who turned to eBay Fashion 's collection of statement-sleeve silhouettes, to craft four truly versatile looks. Each embraces her self-described "classic-casual with a trendy twist" style and shows that the trend can fit seamlessly into any wardrobe. Scroll down to see exactly how she's working interesting sleeves into her #OOTDs. And get ready, each ensemble has "double-tap" written all over it.