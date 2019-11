The Future Is Now: Brands Plan For Size-Free Shopping

The custom-fit trend is popping up across the industry. Nike, for example, uses similar technology to make custom fit shoes. In July, the brand launched Nike Fit, a service available on Nike’s mobile app and in stores that scans scan customers’ feet and determine the correct size. CNBC reports using the service allows the athletic brand to better manage its inventory, cut down on returns and even entice shoppers to buy more shoes, according to early beta testing of the technology. In 2013, Sephora launched Sephora + Pantone Color IQ to help customers find the perfect shade of foundation by first snapping a photo of the person at different points of their face, pinpointing the exact color IQ number. So, it’s clear the future is here — or, at least is about to be.