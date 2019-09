Why Is The European Union Going After Our Jeans?

But it's not just Americans who are buying into their symbolism; according to Bloomberg , in 2017 Levi’s European sales rose by 20 percent. And though we don't know just how much this tax will affect the cost of American jeans overseas, it could have a longstanding effect on the U.S. clothing manufacturing industry (which is ironic, given Trump is all for "Made in America" products ). In an aim to curb any consequences, Bloomberg reports that Levi's is working to make United States and European Union authorities aware of “how these decisions will impact not just our business but consumers and the millions of people across our supply chain.”