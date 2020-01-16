Why Being Plus-Size Since I Was 10 Inspired Me To Build a Community for Plus-Size Women

Starting a new company with this mission wasn’t the smoothest ride. As I raised money for Part & Parcel, I sat in venture capital offices with suited men, trying to explain the plus experience — to help them understand my world (and the world of 70% of American women). I wanted them to see the business opportunity - in retail, but also beyond. I wanted them to see that this is the fastest growing population of people in this country, and that, right now, the market is only thinking about the population in terms of clothing. I wanted them to see that there was room to serve her in more ways. I poured my heart out in these meetings, speaking candidly of all the challenges — and how I hoped to solve them all. And even more, I did this all while pregnant.