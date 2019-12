I gave up traditional New Year’s resolutions a long time ago. After years of telling myself I had to reach a goal in the next 365 days or I would have failed, I decided to reject the idea of resolutions altogether. The idea that the only form of success you can achieve in a year is correlated to the amount of weight lost or money earned seemed tired, and I was exhausted from feeling like a work in progress instead of existing at my best in that moment. I still get excited for the new year, of course, but now my resolutions look a little more like intentions rather than hard-and-fast goals. This past year, one of my intentions was to be more meditated about the new pieces of clothing I brought into my closet.