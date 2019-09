When Rent The Runway Unlimited first launched in 2016, I was one of the first people I knew who happily signed up for the program. The idea of having three rotating pieces (including accessories) that I could keep for as long as I wanted while only paying one flat fee a month, simply seemed too good to be true. At the time, I was a size 12/14 and quickly became very aware of how the service mainly worked for me because I could still (sometimes) fit into straight size clothing. Plus, did I mention the accessories? The first time I used the service I think I rented a Proenza Schouler PS11 bag for three months straight, never switching it out for something else because I loved it so much. But as I gradually sized out of straight sizes, the service worked for me less. Sure, the accessories were great, but the plus size variety just wasn’t there, so I canceled my subscription shortly after starting, about three years ago. Spoiler alert: I signed back up for Unlimited this past spring, and there's a few reasons why it's working for me this time around.