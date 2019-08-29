Just like any other type of online shopping, not everything from RTR is going to fit you. This is just part of the deal, for plus size and straight people alike. However, the thing that makes RTR Unlimited a truly unique service is the ability to swap items out as much as you want. For me, I think about 75% of what I order from RTR fits me (which is probably a higher percentage than most of my online shopping spoils) — but for the other 25%, I have to go to UPS in a timely manner in order to make sure I’m swapping the items out, and therefore getting the most out of the service. If this isn’t your thing, or you simply don’t have the spare time for this every week or so, this might not be for you.