Carolina Herrera Is Now Selling Plus-Size Options On 11 Honoré

It might be Carolina Herrera’s 81st birthday today, but it’s not the Venezuelan designer who’s getting a gift — we are. This week, the designer label known for dressing Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Michelle Obama announced its first foray into extended sizing, with an exclusive partnership with luxury plus-size e-tailer 11 Honoré. The site, which currently sells curve offerings from Cushnie, Prabal Gurung, Jason Wu, and Marc Jacobs, will house Carolina Herrera’s growing size-inclusive collection, which, for now, includes three pieces: A cotton shirt dress, a red carpet-ready gown, and a stunning red caftan — all available in sizes 14 through 20. A total of 8 resort and spring styles are set to drop throughout 2020.
This announcement arrives after years of begging from 11 Honoré’s loyal customers. “Carolina Herrera has been a top-requested collection by our customer since the launch,” 11 Honoré founder, Patrick Herning, said in a press release. “I’ve known the president of Carolina Herrera, Emilie Rubinfeld, since 2015. As mutual fans of each other since the beginning, we’ve been in conversation with each other about some type of partnership since I first launched 11 Honoré.” Three years and over 70 luxury brands later, the designer on everyone’s wish list is finally available. “Listening to our customers and exceeding their expectations will always be our ultimate goal,” Herning says.
Priced between $1,690 and $3,990, 11 Honoré’s Carolina Herrera selection doesn’t come cheap — but trust us when we say that a Carolina Herrera original is worth the investment. After all, the label is famous for dressing the First Ladies. So to wish Carolina Herrera a happy 81, shop her brand's first-ever plus-size designs now on 11Honore.com.
