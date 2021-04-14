The Best Of Madewell’s Plus-Size Styles

Madewell's universal appeal is undeniable. The brand's a standard when it comes to easy style at an accessible price point, offering everything from the best basics to trusty transitional layers that we turn to again and again. To add another layer of icing to the Madewell cake, the fashion favorite extended its sizing with hopes to fulfill a wider range of customer needs back in 2018. In a recent letter, the retailer responded directly to shopper feedback by relaunching new & improved sizing that's more in line with other plus-sizing across the industry; the updated range covers 14W-24W and has plans to expand to 28W by the end of the year. We know how much our reader loves Madewell's excellent duds, so we went ahead and dug through its plus-size stock to hand-pick the absolute best styles from the bunch. Below, scroll through the plus-size categories that Madewell does really well — including everything from go-to t-shirts to everyday denim, oh-so-cozy cardigans, and chicly tailored jackets.
Advertisement
Madewell Plus-Size Tops
Madewell does effortless tops well. Their tee shirt selection is particularly impressive. From solid colored basics to striped staples, there is a simple tee for everyone.
Shop Plus Tops On Madewell
Shop Plus Tops On Madewell
Madewell Plus-Size Jeans
If you know Madewell for anything, it's probably the denim. The retailer definitely stands out for solid, high-quality denim that holds up over time. Madewell's newer balloon silhouette is made in plus sizes now. If the mom jean look isn't for you there are various types of denim from skinny to vintage inspired!
Shop Plus Jeans On Madewell
Shop Plus Jeans On Madewell
Madewell Plus-Size Loungewear
For this season, a lot of Madewell's plus loungewear styles were made in a lavender sort of colorway. Check out this perfect spring-colored hue in the short-sleeved sweat set.
Shop Plus Loungewear On Madewell
Shop Plus Loungewear On Madewell
Madewell Plus-Size Shorts
Shorts are done well over at Madewell. Hurry and score their classic denim shorts because those are sure to sell out quickly. Definitely check out the pull-on shorts for days when easy is ideal.
Shop Plus Shorts On Madewell
Shop Plus Shorts On Madewell
Advertisement
Madewell Plus-Size Jackets & Sweaters
Madewell's got plus-size outerwear for every season. Right now the lineup is very transitional wardrobe friendly with a universal denim jacket and a go-to lighter cardigan for slightly chillier days. The waterproof Anorak is perfect for the inevitable spring showers!
Shop Plus Jackets On Madewell
Shop Plus Jackets On Madewell
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.