The Best Of Madewell’s Plus-Size Styles

Madewell's universal appeal is undeniable. The brand's a standard when it comes to easy style at an accessible price point, offering everything from the best basics to trusty transitional layers that we turn to again and again. To add another layer of icing to the Madewell cake, the fashion favorite extended its sizing with hopes to fulfill a wider range of customer needs back in 2018. In a recent letter , the retailer responded directly to shopper feedback by relaunching new & improved sizing that's more in line with other plus-sizing across the industry; the updated range covers 14W-24W and has plans to expand to 28W by the end of the year. We know how much our reader loves Madewell's excellent duds , so we went ahead and dug through its plus-size stock to hand-pick the absolute best styles from the bunch. Below, scroll through the plus-size categories that Madewell does really well — including everything from go-to t-shirts to everyday denim, oh-so-cozy cardigans, and chicly tailored jackets.