Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Is Full Of Designers Reinventing Fashion

“I think it’s important to question what we do in order to move forward and actually do better things,” she said, adding that before launching the brand she worked in luxury fashion where she learned all too well how the products were made. So she and her business partner, Amélie Brick, decided to create products that were just better for the environment. Initially, the business launched as a direct-to-consumer brand, but that was not as successful as they hoped. The tides turned when they tried a physical pop-up and found that the product was so popular, they couldn’t keep the faux fur in stock. “I do believe [if business was good online], we would have never opened that pop-up and learned there was a true need for faux fur in the market,” she explained. “Being an entrepreneur is about reinvention.”