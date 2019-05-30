Emily Ratajkowski is so much more than just a model. An entrepreneur, an advocate, a designer — these are the labels that have come to describe the 27 year-old throughout her time in the spotlight. This year alone, she utilized her 22.9 million Instagram followers to fight for reproductive rights, calling out Alabama congressmen for voting to ban abortion; she graced the covers of countless international magazines; and appeared on a billboard over Sunset Boulevard for Babe Rosé — and we're only five months in. But if those wins weren't enough, EmRata's cult-favorite swim brand, Inamorata, just launched a collection unlike any we've seen before.
This morning, the brand's body line, Inamorata Women, unveiled a groundbreaking new collection of versatile bodysuits made specifically with every woman in mind. "Women can spend their whole lives in a bodysuit," Emily Ratajkowski told Refinery29. "We start wearing bodysuits as babies and [...can style them] well into our 70s. They really are for all women, of every age."
To prove it, Ratajkowski gathered a cast of women, aged 2 to 70, including model Ebonee Davis, actress and HIV/AIDs activist Judith Light, to model her new collection in whatever way felt right to them. The result? A stunning photo shoot that proves no matter your size, age, or body type, a bodysuit can make every woman look and feel their absolute best.
The collection consists of six bodysuits, priced between $48 and $54, and six rompers, priced between $66 and $72, all available exclusively on InamorataWoman.com. Ahead, take a look at how the campaign's diverse cast made these bodysuits their own.
