16 Long Sleeve Bodysuits To Replace Your Tops With

I don't know exactly why I associate bodysuits with comfort and easy wearability. (Unless they come with snaps at the bottom, you'll have to be strategic about how many times you use the bathroom while wearing one.) But bodysuits are powerful. Perhaps it’s the superhero sensations you get when you put one on, or the fact that ballerinas and gymnasts do infinite spins and flips in them, that make them so appealing. They make you feel like you can do just about anything and once the task is complete, your shirt is still perfectly tucked in (it can be tough to achieve that perfect tuck, we know). This is why bodysuits remain one of our favorite styling pieces to date.