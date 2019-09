Curious to see what this comfort-confidence complex looks like within our own walls, we asked four R29ers — all with completely different style vibes — to wax poetic about the looks that make them feel like total badasses. If the following outfits tell us anything, it's that comfort really is king when it comes to owning your space. From no-fuss jeans paired with a sloggi bodysuit that lets you get through the day without having to worry about your top coming untucked to an all-neutral ensemble that allows you to go wild with funky accessories, check out the ensembles that have us walking into the room with nothing to prove.