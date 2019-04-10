Once upon a (cliché) time, "power suit" was the only fashion phrase associated with feeling confident. Don't get us wrong, we love a structured gingham jacket and matching tailored pant moment, but it's far from the only look that makes us feel like we run the place. In fact, these days, it's the pieces in which we're the most comfortable that make us feel like we can conquer the world. (Or, at least, our spiraling inboxes.) And what comfort looks like might differ completely from one person to the next: a sheer maxi-dress with combat boots versus boyfriend jeans and a tie-dye tank. Tomato, tomahto, ya know?
Curious to see what this comfort-confidence complex looks like within our own walls, we asked four R29ers — all with completely different style vibes — to wax poetic about the looks that make them feel like total badasses. If the following outfits tell us anything, it's that comfort really is king when it comes to owning your space. From no-fuss jeans paired with a sloggi bodysuit that lets you get through the day without having to worry about your top coming untucked to an all-neutral ensemble that allows you to go wild with funky accessories, check out the ensembles that have us walking into the room with nothing to prove.