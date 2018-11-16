‘Tis the season for wardrobe confusion. While the temperatures have definitely dropped from what they were in October, we’re still in the awkward in-between season where you can be bundled up in a parka walking outside and then feel uncomfortably warm as soon as you step inside of a building. This fluctuation calls for some transitional pieces to take center stage in your closet and one of the tried-and-true classics you can wear over the next few weeks is the long sleeve crop top.
Crop tops and sweaters may not seem like what you’d think to reach for in the winter, but hear us out — it’s all about the proportion and how you style them. A long sleeve crop top pairs well with a pleated midi skirt and a pair of tights, while a cropped sweater tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg jeans creates an instant cozy yet polished outfit. If you are running out to get your morning coffee, meeting some girlfriends for lunch, or heading out for a night on the town, consider one of these 21 options as a way to still feel stylish while also staying warm.