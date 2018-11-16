Crop tops and sweaters may not seem like what you’d think to reach for in the winter, but hear us out — it’s all about the proportion and how you style them. A long sleeve crop top pairs well with a pleated midi skirt and a pair of tights, while a cropped sweater tucked into a pair of high-waist wide-leg jeans creates an instant cozy yet polished outfit. If you are running out to get your morning coffee, meeting some girlfriends for lunch, or heading out for a night on the town, consider one of these 21 options as a way to still feel stylish while also staying warm.