5 Before & After Photos To Show The Power Of This Styling Trick

Alyssa Coscarelli
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
While you're more likely to see me with my top tucked in than not, this isn't the case for everyone — to some, tucking in a shirt can bring back unpleasant memories of a private school uniform, past waitressing days, or Steve Urkel from Family Matters. But, there are a few game-changing (yet still simple) ways to tuck in your top without feeling awkward.

Tucking is one of those styling tricks so many people overlook, even though it can totally transform a wide variety of outfits. Plus, being on the petite side, I've found that pairing high-waisted silhouettes with a tucked-in top is one of the easiest ways to look (and feel) polished, refined, and like I put a little extra effort in (and there's nothing not to love about that, especially on rushed mornings).

To convince you that tucking is the way to go, I've put five different strategies to the test. Click through to find the one that works best with your favorite pieces. After seeing these tees and button-ups in new light, I bet you'll never want to let your hems hang loose again.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Full Tuck: Before
There's nothing wrong with wearing a T-shirt outside of your pants. But with mom jeans and high-waisted silhouettes gaining traction, it's time to embrace the full, all-the-way-around tuck to really showcase that higher rise.

Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Full Tuck: In Progress
Start your tuck in the front, and work your way around, making sure to push the fabric as far down as possible to avoid any bulky bulges or bumps. Though there are other tucking styles that allow things to be a little more relaxed and undone, the full tuck should be even all the way around the waist.

Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans, Rafa heels.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Full Tuck: After
Once it's complete, you can kick back on a tiny wooden chair and sunbathe the rest of the day... But seriously, the top of these jeans are meant to be shown off, and the graphics of the tee are still in-tact, too. Once the bottom of the shirt is tucked, I like to pull the fabric just ever so slightly over the waistband to create a little lip, allowing for a more laid-back aesthetic.

Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans, Rafa heels.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Front Tuck: Before
Extra-long blouses or button-ups can feel overwhelming on smaller frames. To tweak the silhouette a bit while still showing off the length of the top, I like to tuck just the front.

H&M top, Thriftwares jeans, Topshop sandals.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Front Tuck: In Progress
It's especially helpful if the blouse has side slits that separate the front from the back, like this striped button-up does. That way, it's easier to tuck and smooth only the front, while letting the back panel hang neatly outside of the pants.

H&M top, Thriftwares jeans.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Front Tuck: After
Again, loosen the front tuck so that it spills over the waistband just slightly to create a gradual cascading, short-to-long length effect you can clearly see from the side. Think of this as the mullet of tucking strategies — business in the front, party in the back.

H&M top, Thriftwares jeans, Topshop sandals.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The One-Side Tuck: Before
The high neck and ruffle situation on this blouse can leave the top feeling a bit, well, buttoned up. I started to balance this out with a frayed jean and some funky heels, but it still needed a little adjustment. My next trick for this shirt style? The one-side tuck, where you tuck in one front panel of the shirt while letting the other side (and the back) remain out.

H&M top, Levi's jeans, Zara heels.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The One-Side Tuck: In Progress
No need to overcomplicate things with this one: Simply button the buttons until where the jeans hit on your waist, leaving the bottom half unbuttoned and the left and right sides of the shirt loose. Then, pick one side and stuff it in the front of your jeans, leaving the other side hanging out.

H&M top, Levi's jeans.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The One-Side Tuck: After
Boom: Instant badass. This tucking style can give a frilly, buttoned-up blouse a bit of purposely-disheveled edge. There's nothing like a dose of asymmetry to shake up an outfit.

H&M top, Levi's jeans.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Stuff-&-Tuck: Before
This tee kind of hits at an awkward length. Let's bring the eye up by employing what I like to call the stuff-n-tuck. It's a little reckless, but it works every time.

Deep End Club T-shirt, Brandy Melville pants, Urban Outfitters shoes.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Stuff-&-Tuck: In Progress
Grab a portion of the front of your shirt and stuff it into your pants — one and done. Don't worry about making it perfectly smooth or even. With this style, the more imperfect, the better.

Deep End Club T-shirt, Brandy Melville pants.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Stuff-&-Tuck: After
Once you stuff a part in, pull up and loosen the tuck a bit for a woke-up-like-this style that doesn't look like you tried too hard. It's one of my personal favorites, so if you need another visual (or three), see here, here, or here.

Deep End Club T-shirt, Brandy Melville pants.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Tights Tuck: Before
In addition to denim, I usually buy skirts that are high-waisted. One of my go-to tricks (though it's admittedly more suitable for fall and winter than the dead of summer) is tucking my top into a pair of tights, instead of letting it hang and cover the top half of the skirt.

Zara top, skirt, and shoes.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Tights Tuck: In Progress
The great thing about tucking into tights is that everything stays smooth and in place. Here, you won't have to worry about your shirt coming untucked, or bunching up weirdly when you bend over.

Zara top and skirt.
Photographed by Courtney Yates.
The Tights Tuck: After
The final look is polished, keeps everything in place, and better showcases the skirt's entire silhouette. I may be petite, but with this trick, I've got legs for days.

Zara top, skirt, and shoes.
