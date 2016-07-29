5 Before & After Photos To Show The Power Of This Styling Trick

While you're more likely to see me with my top tucked in than not, this isn't the case for everyone — to some, tucking in a shirt can bring back unpleasant memories of a private school uniform, past waitressing days, or Steve Urkel from Family Matters. But, there are a few game-changing (yet still simple) ways to tuck in your top without feeling awkward.
Tucking is one of those styling tricks so many people overlook, even though it can totally transform a wide variety of outfits. Plus, being on the petite side, I've found that pairing high-waisted silhouettes with a tucked-in top is one of the easiest ways to look (and feel) polished, refined, and like I put a little extra effort in (and there's nothing not to love about that, especially on rushed mornings).
To convince you that tucking is the way to go, I've put five different strategies to the test. Click through to find the one that works best with your favorite pieces. After seeing these tees and button-ups in new light, I bet you'll never want to let your hems hang loose again.
Tucking is one of those styling tricks so many people overlook, even though it can totally transform a wide variety of outfits. Plus, being on the petite side, I've found that pairing high-waisted silhouettes with a tucked-in top is one of the easiest ways to look (and feel) polished, refined, and like I put a little extra effort in (and there's nothing not to love about that, especially on rushed mornings).
To convince you that tucking is the way to go, I've put five different strategies to the test. Click through to find the one that works best with your favorite pieces. After seeing these tees and button-ups in new light, I bet you'll never want to let your hems hang loose again.
Advertisement
1 of 15
The Full Tuck: Before
There's nothing wrong with wearing a T-shirt outside of your pants. But with mom jeans and high-waisted silhouettes gaining traction, it's time to embrace the full, all-the-way-around tuck to really showcase that higher rise.
Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans.
There's nothing wrong with wearing a T-shirt outside of your pants. But with mom jeans and high-waisted silhouettes gaining traction, it's time to embrace the full, all-the-way-around tuck to really showcase that higher rise.
Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans.
2 of 15
The Full Tuck: In Progress
Start your tuck in the front, and work your way around, making sure to push the fabric as far down as possible to avoid any bulky bulges or bumps. Though there are other tucking styles that allow things to be a little more relaxed and undone, the full tuck should be even all the way around the waist.
Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans, Rafa heels.
Start your tuck in the front, and work your way around, making sure to push the fabric as far down as possible to avoid any bulky bulges or bumps. Though there are other tucking styles that allow things to be a little more relaxed and undone, the full tuck should be even all the way around the waist.
Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans, Rafa heels.
Advertisement
3 of 15
The Full Tuck: After
Once it's complete, you can kick back on a tiny wooden chair and sunbathe the rest of the day... But seriously, the top of these jeans are meant to be shown off, and the graphics of the tee are still in-tact, too. Once the bottom of the shirt is tucked, I like to pull the fabric just ever so slightly over the waistband to create a little lip, allowing for a more laid-back aesthetic.
Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans, Rafa heels.
Once it's complete, you can kick back on a tiny wooden chair and sunbathe the rest of the day... But seriously, the top of these jeans are meant to be shown off, and the graphics of the tee are still in-tact, too. Once the bottom of the shirt is tucked, I like to pull the fabric just ever so slightly over the waistband to create a little lip, allowing for a more laid-back aesthetic.
Urban Outfitters sunglasses, Topshop earrings, Brandy Melville T-shirt, @alxvndra jeans, Rafa heels.
5 of 15
6 of 15
The Front Tuck: After
Again, loosen the front tuck so that it spills over the waistband just slightly to create a gradual cascading, short-to-long length effect you can clearly see from the side. Think of this as the mullet of tucking strategies — business in the front, party in the back.
H&M top, Thriftwares jeans, Topshop sandals.
Again, loosen the front tuck so that it spills over the waistband just slightly to create a gradual cascading, short-to-long length effect you can clearly see from the side. Think of this as the mullet of tucking strategies — business in the front, party in the back.
H&M top, Thriftwares jeans, Topshop sandals.
7 of 15
The One-Side Tuck: Before
The high neck and ruffle situation on this blouse can leave the top feeling a bit, well, buttoned up. I started to balance this out with a frayed jean and some funky heels, but it still needed a little adjustment. My next trick for this shirt style? The one-side tuck, where you tuck in one front panel of the shirt while letting the other side (and the back) remain out.
H&M top, Levi's jeans, Zara heels.
The high neck and ruffle situation on this blouse can leave the top feeling a bit, well, buttoned up. I started to balance this out with a frayed jean and some funky heels, but it still needed a little adjustment. My next trick for this shirt style? The one-side tuck, where you tuck in one front panel of the shirt while letting the other side (and the back) remain out.
H&M top, Levi's jeans, Zara heels.
Advertisement
8 of 15
The One-Side Tuck: In Progress
No need to overcomplicate things with this one: Simply button the buttons until where the jeans hit on your waist, leaving the bottom half unbuttoned and the left and right sides of the shirt loose. Then, pick one side and stuff it in the front of your jeans, leaving the other side hanging out.
H&M top, Levi's jeans.
No need to overcomplicate things with this one: Simply button the buttons until where the jeans hit on your waist, leaving the bottom half unbuttoned and the left and right sides of the shirt loose. Then, pick one side and stuff it in the front of your jeans, leaving the other side hanging out.
H&M top, Levi's jeans.
12 of 15
The Stuff-&-Tuck: After
Once you stuff a part in, pull up and loosen the tuck a bit for a woke-up-like-this style that doesn't look like you tried too hard. It's one of my personal favorites, so if you need another visual (or three), see here, here, or here.
Deep End Club T-shirt, Brandy Melville pants.
Once you stuff a part in, pull up and loosen the tuck a bit for a woke-up-like-this style that doesn't look like you tried too hard. It's one of my personal favorites, so if you need another visual (or three), see here, here, or here.
Deep End Club T-shirt, Brandy Melville pants.
Advertisement
13 of 15
The Tights Tuck: Before
In addition to denim, I usually buy skirts that are high-waisted. One of my go-to tricks (though it's admittedly more suitable for fall and winter than the dead of summer) is tucking my top into a pair of tights, instead of letting it hang and cover the top half of the skirt.
Zara top, skirt, and shoes.
In addition to denim, I usually buy skirts that are high-waisted. One of my go-to tricks (though it's admittedly more suitable for fall and winter than the dead of summer) is tucking my top into a pair of tights, instead of letting it hang and cover the top half of the skirt.
Zara top, skirt, and shoes.
Advertisement